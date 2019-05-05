Major robbery at John Bull Bahamar…

John Bull at Baha Mar.

BP Breaking NOW | We have two robbers on the run following a successful holdup of John Bull at

Bahamar in Cable Beach.

BP can confirm that shortly after 3pm Sunday (today), 5th May, 2019 two men entered a Jewellery store store on the property of Baha Mar Resort, smashed show case glasses and stole an assortment of watches and jewellery before running from the store.

No weapons were used and there were no reports of injures.

John Bull locations is just seconds away from the regions biggest casino. This must be an inside job!

