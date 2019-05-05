The victim in that Hospital Lane murder on Saturday…

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDE #25

NASSAU| Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident Saturday, 4th May 2019, which left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly after mid-night, a group of persons were sitting in front of an abandon building on Hospital lane, when they were approached by a lone gunman who opened fire in their direction, shooting one male before running away.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the injured man but, were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

