Tourism Minister, who does not support Carnival, went to New Orleans over the weekend for a Jazz Festival!

In the photo, from left: Nadir Hasan, Board member of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation; Marcia Hughes, Senior Consultant/Project Manager; Trover Strachan, MOTA; the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar; Mayor LaToya Cantrell; and, at right, Clay Saunders, Special Projects Manager, MOTA. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

NEW ORLEANS| The Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar was missing in action at Bahamas Carnival this weekend as he fled to a festival in the US.

The City of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell welcomed Bahamas Minister of Tourism and Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar to the New Orleans Jazz Festival on Friday.

‘A Bahamian delegation of top Junkanoo performers, musicians and artists/entertainers were part of the lineup for this 50th Anniversary New Orleans Jazz Festival during its second weekend, May 2-5, 2019.

Well we know D’Aguilar is not into Carnival and we know he never has nothing good to say about Bahamians. Yet, he in charge a yinner!

We report yinner decide!