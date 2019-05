Mr Athama MD Bowe and wife McLinda at service.

Nassau| In a special Sunday service at the parish church of St. Agnes Anglican Church in the Grant’s Town members were honoured by rector I. Ranfurley Brown.

The parish celebrated its Living Legends (those who have attained the age of promise – 70 years) on Sunday 28th April, 2019.

A number of members were celebrated including Athama Bowe. We congratulate him.

