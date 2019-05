Police officer 624 Shawn Benjamin

BP BREAKING| We have breaking news coming into BP right now from the hospital, confirming the passing of a police officer.

Officer 624 Shawn Benjamin suffered a massive heart attack this evening.

He is stationed at Police Headquarters on East Street North and works in the cafeteria.

We want to convey our deepest sympathies to his family and offer prayers that his soul rest in peace. Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen!

