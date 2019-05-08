Caribbean Actor/Singer Jonathan Farrington Awarded Top Honor At Prestigious New York Acting School

By Arthia Nixon



Manhattan, New York… Caribbean singer/actor Jonathan Farrington has been named the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Lawrence Lagner Award from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan, New York. The award is given based on a student’s cumulative body of work especially as it pertains to speech for theater.

Farrington got his start as a gospel singer in his native Bahamas before coming in second place overall on season four of popular Canadian singing show, ‘The Shot’. Supporters from the Caribbean and North America continue to follow Farrington on his social media pages, most recently, cheering him on as he advanced at The Apollo.

Farrington said he is grateful for his journey thus far and would not have accomplished so much without those who supported him along the way.

“I would not have been able to do this had it not been for the assistance I got in funding my education,” said Farrington. “In addition to receiving several scholarships, I received support from family, friends and the Bahamian, North American and Caribbean communities. They’ve been instrumental in helping in so many ways and I am most grateful.”

Farrington said it is a dream come true to graduate from the same institute which honed the talents of icons such as Grace Kelly, Danny Devito, Dennis Haysbert, Kim Cattrall, and Paul Rudd. Now he has an invitation to work with the American Academy of Dramatic Arts’ official company which presents about seven plays per season.

“It is a rigorous selection process,” he said. “Through the showcases, there are opportunities to be picked up by agents and network with some industry key players. It’s a step to further my career and I am very excited about it.”

Farrington said that now that he will be in Manhattan a bit longer, he will also use the time to consider some offers in American television and music.

“Back home in the islands, we don’t have many opportunities in film and television,” said Farrington. “My journey to get to this point isn’t always easy. There are so many things that I am learning along the way. At the same time, I hope that I inspire other creatives to put their best foot forward and invest in their talents, their future and their dreams. It takes one small step and once you make that step, anything is possible.”