Two men are dead in a bloody Potter’s Cay this evening following an altercation at a local eatery under the bridge

Bloody scenes on Potter’s Cay Dock this evening where two men have been fatally shot following an altercation. Homicide #27 and #28.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can confirm a double homicide in the capital this evening at Potter’s Cay Dock inside the Island Delights eatery.



We understand the incident occurred following a big fight at the restaurant.



During the fight, a suspect opened fire hitting both men fatally to the head before fleeing the scene of the crime. What is this? You cannot drink in peace in the Bahamas anymore?!



Homicide incidents climb to #27 and #28 for the year.



The numbers come following the 26th homicide, which claimed the life of Lamont Fisher on Tuesday.



According to detectives, shortly after 4:00pm, officers and paramedics responded to Dominica Way, Sunshine Park, after receiving reports that a male was walking in the area with what appeared to be stab wounds to his body.



Paramedics were able to stabilize the injured man and transported him to hospital, but a few hours later he was pronounced dead.



We are also getting word of a shooting on Mount Royal Ave. and we know there have been more gunshots on Abraham Street off St. James Road in the Kemp Road vicinity. If the $1.9 million Shotshooter system is working, police should be able to detect these crimes. #crimedown!



