Travel Agent Chet Benjamin.

NASSAU| A former Eastern Airlines travel agent and operator of World Travel has also suddenly left us Wednesday evening after suffering a massive heart attack.

Bahamas Press can confirm the passing of Travel Agent Chet Benjamin.

We want to convey our deepest sympathies to his immediate family and offer prayers that his soul rests in peace. Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen!

