Broadcasting Corporation and BCPOU Sign Three-Year Agreement

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (BCB) signed a three-year industrial agreement with the Bahamas Communications & Public Officers Union (BCPOU) on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the ZNS compound.

Included in the agreement is a $900 lump sum payment and a 4% annual salary increase for line staff. The signatories for the agreement were BCB Chairman Mike Smith and BCPOU executives including President Deno Rolle, Vice-President Patrick Ferguson, and Treasurer Ulric Mortimer.

Also in attendance were Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Communication in the Office of the Prime Minister, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe; General Manager of BCB, Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs; Senator the Hon. Jamal Moss; as well as BCB Board members and executives.

Pictured during signing are Mike Smith, fourth right; Deno Rolle, first left; and, looking on, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, first right, and Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs, third right. (BIS Photos/Derek Smith)