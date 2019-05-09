JCNP has elected Dion Miller of the Saxons as its new Chairman in a second election!

Saxons

NASSAU| Following a nail biter election last evening, the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence [JCNP] now has a new Chairman.

BP has learned Dion Miller of the Saxons Superstars beat out Gary Russell of the Music Maker in a nail biter 15 – 14 win.

You would recall in the JCNP’s first election held back in March, Gary won over Dion, but that election was made null and void following some discrepancies.

Bahamas Press can report other elected officers include: Eric ‘Scrappy’ Knowles who has been elected Vice Chairman, Natasha Dillett – Secretary, Ivan Thompson -Assistant Secretary, Andrew Edwards Treasurer, Dwayne Ellis – Assistant Treasurer, Darron Farrington – Public Relations.

These are the unofficial results from last evening’s JCNP elections. We congratulate them all and wish them every success in the upcoming Junkanoo season.

