Two more murdered off Kemp Road this morning…

Homicide count climbs to 29 and 30 this morning as blood runs down the streets of the capital!

Two men in Kemp Road murdered this morning.

BP BREAKING| BP is reporting that police were this morning at the scene of the 29th and 30th homicide in the country shortly after 7am this morning.

It was the scene of a second double shooting homicide in the community of Kemp Road in the vicinity of Whites Subdivision.

Two persons were discovered shot dead on the scene.

This was the forth and fifth murders in just 36 hours as the streets run wild in the capital.

Last evening there was a double homicide under the Potter’s Cay Dock. And another man was shot in the leg in the capital last night.

