Husband and father of two, Meric Russell aka (Mock), gunned down just three hours before he was to attend a family friend’s funeral in New Providence

Abaco Civil Aviation Employee gunned down last week was one of two shot dead at Potter’s Cay…

An Abaco man Meric Russell aka (Mock) was one in that Potter’s Cay double homicide.

Nassau| Bahamas Press has now identified one of the two men gunned down under the Potter’s Cay Dock as Meric Russell aka (Mock) from North Abaco.

What was supposed to be just a short trip with family to attend the funeral of Prison Officer Cpl. Sheron Murphy suddenly turned deadly.

Russell, who arrived in the capital on that fateful Thursday evening, came on the last flight out of Abaco to join his parents for the home going services and decided to hang out with friends at the popular Island Delights Restaurant and Bar.

Russell was in Nassau for less than three hours when he visited that friend at the said restaurant when a row began between two men. A scuffle followed and then gunshots rang out and Russell met his untimely demise. He had no clue as to why the row started or the danger that was to face him. What is this!

Russell was employed at the airport in Marsh Harbour, a committed husband and a happy father of two children.

Up and down in the streets police say all is well and crime is down – you think they could tell that to Meric Russell’s family?

New Providence is fast becoming a dangerous place. It is becoming the Afghanistan of the Caribbean with tons of unreported maiming, robberies and shootings by the day; and yet some politicos suggest that crime is down and the police plan is working. As Hubert Ingraham would say, Chal Please!

We report yinner decide!