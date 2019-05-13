Near Islandwide shutdown of BPL power supply big Monday!

No word from BPL’s Chairman AND PM MOST HONOURABLE EVER COUSIN Dr. Donovan Moxey on power shutdown!

BP BREAKING| Electricity supply in major parts of the island have been offline for hours.

BPL has issued so statement to consumers as to why there appears to be a near ISLANDWIDE power shutdown since 7am this morning.

Sections of downtown, Palmdale and the entire eastern New Providence remain without power most of the day.

The news have not been reported anywhere in the news? WHY? Meanwhile the residents of Bimini tell us power on that island remain off most of the day as fuel prices sore.

We report yinner decide!