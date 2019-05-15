Drugs in Bimini buried in the sand in Alice Town!

The drugs and weapons found in sand in Alice Town, Bimini.

BIMINI| Police on the Island of Bimini make significant discovery of dangerous drugs and firearms.

Reports are that on Wednesday 15th May 2019 shortly after 12:00pm, police on the island of Bimini, acting on intelligence, went to a beach area just off Queens Highway, Alice Town, Bimini, where they discovered buried in the sand dune, (2) packages containing suspected marijuana, (4) packages of suspected cocaine, (1) 9mm pistol with (7) .9mm ammunition, (1) magazine, (1) Glock .9mm pistol with (21) .9mm ammunition and (1) extended magazine.

The suspected marijuana weighed 3.2 lbs. with a street value of $3200.00 and the suspected cocaine weighed 10oz with a street value of $5,630.00.

There were no arrest made in this matter, police are actively investigating.

We report yinner decide!