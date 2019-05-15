Man plunge to his death in canal on Grand Bahama – WAS IT SUICIDE OR MURDER?

The victim in that drowning on Grand Bahama. BP only has his last name as BLACK.

FREEPORT| Grand Bahama police are investigation an alleged drowning that has left a male dead. Detectives will not say what really went down at this point but we at BP know if it was murder they will not say. But here is what we do know.

Reports are that on Tuesday 14th May 2019, last evening, shortly after 9:00pm, police were called to Portacall Drive, Bahama Terrace near the canal, where they discovered a white truck submerged under

water.

Officers of the Police Marine Section with assistance from a private vessel and crew hoisted the vehicle out of water and recovered the body of a lifeless male.

Investigation will continue into this matter, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Like we said, if it is murder, the public will never get the results of that autopsy.

