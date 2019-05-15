Stabbing at C. H. Reeves and nothing reported? What is this?

Police and EMS at C. H. Reeves following stabbing incident.

As the great Arlington Butler would say, "the natives are restless" and once again there has been violence at a local junior high school.

We can confirm police and EMS services were called onto the campus of the C. H. Reeves junior high school where it is believed that a student was stabbed today.

Police nor Ministry of Education had anything to say on this latest incident and there all remains quiet while BP cameras were rolling.

Police nor Ministry of Education had anything to say on this latest incident and there all remains quiet while BP cameras were rolling.

