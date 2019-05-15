Turnquest leaps from the second floor of Youths Sports and Culture and abruptly tendered his resignation….

Former Golden Girl Tonique Williams-Darling also left the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture!

K. Darron Turnquest – DPP in the Ministry of Youths Sports and Culture

NASSAU| BP is learning Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youths Sports and Culture K. DARRON Turnquest without any explanation has mysteriously last evening tendered his resignation from the Government of The Bahamas.

No one has said why and you cannot hear a pindrop in the building right now. Could this be the work of the three red plate Minister Lanisha Rolle?

Rolle and Turnquest just over the weekend returned to the Bahamas following the IAAF World Relays events in Japan where the Bahamas failed to perform and two of the top athletes namely Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner failed to show. Rolle is threatening to discontinue their subventions by the government.

According to sources though Turnquest was fed up with the style of the Minister and wanted change. It is also understood that he was sick of the abuse by the Minister, who constantly disrespected senior individuals within the Ministry.

Golden Girl Tonique Williams

Just last week BP confirmed how former Golden Girl Tonique Williams-Darling also left the Ministry of Youths Sports and Culture and has taken up a new job at the National Insurance Board in the Public Relations Department.

BP understands Turnquest is now headed for a big job at BTC.

