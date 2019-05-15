Two more males found with dangerous drugs in Abaco…

file photo

ABACO| Police in Abaco arrest two males after they were found in possession of dangerous drugs.

Reports are that on Tuesday 14th May 2019 shortly after 10:00pm, police in Abaco, while armed with a search warrant, went to a residence in Government Subdivision, Marsh Harbour, Abaco, were they discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Two males occupants were arrested and taken into police custody.

The estimated weight of the suspected marijuana is 1.6lbs with a street value of $1,600.00.

