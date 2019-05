The National Accounts Section of the Department of Statistics held a press conference to release the Annual Gross Domestic Product for 2018 as compiled by the Production and Expenditure Approaches at the Department, Monday, May 13, 2019. Seated from left: Clarice Turnquest, Assistant Director; Leona Wilson, Acting Director, Department of Statistics and Terah Newbold, National Accounts Supervisor. (BIS Photo/Llonella Gilbert)

The National Accounts Section of the Department of Statistics is pleased to release the Annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2018, compiled by the Production and Expenditure Approaches.

The preliminary results for 2018 reveal GDP of $12.424 billion in nominal dollars and $10.763 billion in real dollars (Graph 1). When compared to the same period of 2017, this represents an increase of 2.3% in nominal growth and real growth of 1.6%…

See attached full Annual and Quarterly GDP 2018