Three shot dead by police this morning in Blair!

Home where the gun battle with police unfolded in Blair this morning on the corner of Commonwealth and New Gate Road.

BP BREAKING| Police this morning in a major gunbattle in Blair shot and killed three suspects believed to be behind several serious incidents.

One of the susoects killed is, Jamal Penn, alias “Tony Smith” [ONE ORDER] age 28 years of Hearne Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama. He regularly frequents Bimini and New Providence.

The gunbattle began after police served a search warrant on a home on at Commomwealth and New Gate Road, which is the Eastern Road access to Blair.

The three dead suspects used children as human shields during the early morning gunbattle.

The home is believed to have been a safehouse for criminal activity.

