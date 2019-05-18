New Providence Nominees for ‘Primary School Student of the Year’ Awarded Medals

NASSAU, Bahamas — New Providence Nominees for ‘Primary School Student of the Year’ were awarded medals at a special ceremony at Government House, Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling (pictured seated centre), presented the medals to the promising youngsters, who are photographed standing during the ceremony in the Ballroom. Seated with the Governor General were members of the Primary School Student of the Year Foundation.

President and CEO of the foundation is Dr. Ricardo P. Deveaux (seated right). Family Island nominees received their medals at Government House, Friday, May 17, 2019. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)