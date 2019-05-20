Bahamian Neurosurgeon to deliver UB’s Spring 2019 Commencement Address

Bahamian neurosurgeon, Dr. Sherise Ferguson, will deliver the Commencement Address at the University of The Bahamas’ Spring 2019 Commencement ceremony scheduled to be held at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on Thursday, 23rd May 2019.

More than 600 persons comprise UB’s 2019 Commencement Class, the third group of graduates from the institution since its transition from The College of The Bahamas on 10th November 2016.

A board-certified neurosurgeon who specializes in primary and metastatic brain tumors at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, Dr. Ferguson is the first of three children born to Dr. Sparkman Ferguson and Mrs. Dawn Ferguson.

She attended St. Andrew’s High School before leaving New Providence to pursue higher education in the United States. Dr. Ferguson earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from The University of Virginia, her master of liberal arts degree from The University of Pennsylvania, and her medical degree from The University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine. She completed her neurosurgery residency and a research fellowship at University of Chicago, before moving to Texas for a clinical fellowship in neurosurgical oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, the number one ranked hospital for cancer care in the United States. Dr. Ferguson joined the faculty at MD Anderson as an Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery in 2013. She specializes in surgery for complex brain tumors, “awake” brain surgery and brain metastasis.

Dr. Ferguson has published over 40 peer-reviewed articles and four book chapters. She is currently the neurosurgical collaborator for two ongoing clinical trials on melanoma metastatic disease. She is a member of multiple organizations including the Society for Neuro-oncology, Congress of Neurosurgeons, American Association of Neurological Surgery and Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society.

UB’s Spring 2019 Commencement activities, which began on Monday, 20th with the presentation of distinction cords to the highest achievers in the Commencement Class, is being held under the theme: “Never Give Up: The Pathway to Success Begins with Me”. The Baccalaureate Service was scheduled for Monday evening at Bahamas Harvest Church.



New Providence Commencement Schedule

Teachers Commissioning

Tuesday, 21st May 2019, 10:00 a.m.

Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium

Guest Speaker: Giovanni T. Clarke, B.Ed. ‘14

Nursing and Allied Health Professions Pinning



Wednesday, 22nd May 2019, 10:00 a.m.

Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium

Guest Speaker: Pastor Mario Moxey, A.A. ‘89

Spring 2019 Commencement



Thursday, 23rd May 2019, 4:00 p.m.

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Guest Speaker: Sherise D. Ferguson, M.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Division of Surgery, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centre

For more information regarding Commencement, visit http://www.ub.edu.bs/commencement/