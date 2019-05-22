Grand Bahama is reporting Homicide #34 overnight…

FREEPORT| Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting incident that has left a male dead.

Reports are that on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, shortly after 12:00am, police were called to the Hearne Lane and Murchinson Drive area, where they met the body of a male on the ground with muliple gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Homicide Victim #34 on Grand Bahama this morning is only known by his street name “Disco Rat”.

Police are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist with this investigation, to call the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.

We are not certain of the identity of the victim at this time.

#bahamas #homicide34