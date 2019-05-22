Mass Sickout at NIB as some 96% of staff failed to report to work today…

NIB Headquarters

NASSAU| Well a successful mass sickout is being reported at the National Insurance Board this morning. Satellite offices are closed and only a small staff has reported at the Sir Clifford Darling Complex.

Yesterday, workers protested outside NIB Headquarters shouting, “Enough is Enough” as talks with its Industrial Agreement broke down.

Security were directed to lock workers outside the building, however, staff forced their way back into the building yesterday following their meeting.

Workers want The NIB Director gone! They have rejected the proposal of no pay increase or lump sum payments for five years.

Again BP can report some 96% of NIB line staff has failed to show up for work today. Executives are huddle in a meeting looking at the Director to ask what’s next! The minister dropped in lost and board members showed up without a clue as to what to do.

No cashiers showed up for work. All sub-offices on New Providence are closed. All family island offices are closed.

