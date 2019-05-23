Alleged robber shot dead in Fox Hill by off-duty reserve police officer…

Could this incident be something deeper and more serious?

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident Thursday, 23rd May, 2019, which left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly after 4:00am, an off duty reserve police officer heard a commotion that appeared to be coming from his property in the Fox Hill Community.

He became concerned and went outside armed with his licensed shot gun, where he observed a male breaking into a neighbor’s vehicle.

Once his presence was known, the suspect acted in a threatening manner, resulting in the officer discharging his weapon and injuring the man. The injured man was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Well all we say is the Police Crime Plan is indeed working! Crime is down…and the say nothing programme is in full operation.

We report yinner decide!