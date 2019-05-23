CONTINUED SERVICE LEVEL DISRUPTIONS AND NIB OFFICES CLOSURE ﻿

Statement by NIB

NIB Headquarters

The National Insurance Board wishes to advise the public that service levels will be further impacted today throughout New Providence and the Family Islands due to significant staff absences.

Consequently, the Wulff Road and Fox Hill Road locations will be temporarily closed. NIB Headquarters will provide a full range of services, and customers should visit the Headquarters location on Balliou Hill Road to obtain services in New Providence.

Management will focus on ensuring that critical services, such as issuing short-term benefit and pension payment cheques, are provided to our customers.

Family Island Customers

Family Island offices will also be impacted and further updates on closures and pension payments will be provided throughout the day.

Industrial Benefits Customers

The Occupational Health and Safety Unit (OHSU) will address emergency industrial and medical cases only, however, customers can continue to submit industrial accident forms (B44) at the Carmichael Road office.

National Prescription Drug Plan (NPDP)

The providers for the National Prescription Drug Plan are advised that there may be disruption to services and that efforts will be made to resolve the challenges as quickly as possible.



All available measures will be undertaken to minimize the impact to our customers as a result of the operational challenges being experienced by NIB.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we work to address the staff absences facing the Board at this time.

NIB will continue to provide updates to keep its customers informed of the availability of services throughout the day.

END