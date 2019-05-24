Days to pickup your new Post Office keys in Brent Building announced!

GENERAL POST OFFICE IS NOW IN TOWN CENTRE MALL

Town Centre Mall to be site of New General Post Office.

General Post Office, Town Centre Mall – Issue of Post Box Keys

The Postmaster General wishes to advise the public that the General Post Office Town Center Mall will be issuing new post office box keys to the public as of Monday, May 27, 2019.

The new post office box keys will be issued as follows — persons with box numbers ranging from:

1. 1-3100 – Monday

2. 3251-7300 – Tuesday

3. 3001-8350 – Wednesday

4. 7301-8900 – Thursday

5. 8901-10000 – Friday

The public is also advised that in order to collect the new keys, all

outstanding box rental fees are to be paid.

The public is further advised that the P.O. Box at the East Hill location must be cleared, and the keys turned over at the General Post Office Town Center Mall.

Please present a government issued I.D. in order to collect the keys.

All inquiries regarding rental of new box can be made at the box rental

section, or customers can call 397-3644 or 397-3605 or 6.