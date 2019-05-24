NIB sub-offices on New Providence remain closed as staff sickout continues across the country!

NIB Headquarters

NASSAU| The National Insurance Board just minutes ago issued a statement informing its clients that some offices in the Family Islands have resumed service.

The statement said: “The National Insurance Board wishes to advise that all Family Island offices resumed operations today, Friday, May 24, 2019, with the exception of Crooked Island and Nicholls Town, Andros. Pension payments will be distributed today in North Eleuthera, Inagua, Fresh Creek, Andros and Bunches, Long Island.”

Meanwhile all sub-offices all across the capital remain closed while the main Sir Clifford Darling complex remains open with limited services.

Never in the history of NIB has the Board staff walked off the job for days in disgust. The most, according to our records, has been just 15 minutes, but staff has walked off in a mass sickout for the past three days – since Wednesday morning – following a protest on Tuesday outside the NIB building.

Workers want a deal in this Industrial Agreement and want the Director of NIB gone. They claim, “Enough is Enough”!

We report yinner decide!