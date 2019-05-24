Opposition tours The Pointe – slated to open in 2020

Opposition

NASSAU| Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. and team today toured the The Pointe under construction.

The 7-acre Margaritaville resort, residential, retail and marina development, The Pointe is located directly on Nassau Harbour and is slated for opening in early 2020!

The project commenced under the last PLP Administration and, when completed, will offer exciting amenities including a wide range of shopping and dining options, a marina, luxurious oceanfront residences and an array of entertainment experiences like bowling, yacht club, state-of-the-art movie theatre, and performing arts centre – not to mention hundreds of new jobs and opportunities for locals.

#visionPLP #Margaritavilleresort #bravedavis