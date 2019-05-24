Police by now should know who murdered the 29-year-old British citizen in Port New Providence on Sunday…

British man Dannie Lea of Manchester UK is the Bahamas’ 34th homicide victim…

NASSAU| This week someone murdered 29-year-old Dannie Lea of Manchester, United Kingdom and so far we believe that suspect is still on the run and may have gotten away with murder.

You would recall Lea was found beaten about the head in the gated community of Port New Providence in Eastern New Providence on Sunday sometime after 5pm. Police never reported the incident nor alerted the press to the crime scene.

Lea, who was a qualified personal trainer and an oil remediation engineer living in the Bahamas at the time of his death, was found beaten to the head and discovered in an unresponsive state in the yard of a home in the gated community. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then police kept saying they would perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death, but why is that even necessary when CCTV footage exists all throughout Port New Providence?

We are sure persons in the community know what happened. And therefore we demand that investigators come clean with what they already know.

Lea had one son and owned his own bodybuilding supplement shop in Stoke-on-Trent called BETTER BODIES SUPPLEMENTS.

BP will stay on this story as our global affiliates are asking for details by the minute. We are the first to produce the photo of the victim and today, with respect for the family, who, we understand, is horrified by these developments, we will post his photo seen for the first time.

Who murdered Dannie Lea of the United Kingdom in the Bahamas in what is considered to be a safe, well developed, fully secured community in the country?

