A body has been pulled from a canal in Miami may be that of Bahamian educator Kameela Russell

The discovery of a badly decomposed body on Saturday is believed to be that for Bahamian educator Miami Norland Senior High School Kameela Russell – She has been missing since May 15th

MIAMI| Police have recovered human remains from a canal in Miami Gardens, more than a week after a mother of two went missing in the area.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the department received an anonymous call about a possible body floating in the area of Northwest 203rd Street and 17th Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Saturday.

Detectives have taken the badly decomposed body to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where a post-mortem examination to be performed today [Sunday].

The grim discovery takes place while Miami Gardens Police continue their search for Kameela Russell, a test administrator at Miami Norland Senior High School.

Russell’s family said she was last seen as she pulled up to her aunt’s home along Northwest 203rd Street and 15th Avenue, May 15.