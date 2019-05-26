Another man is stabbed in Hawksbill Grand Bahama yesterday afternoon…

file photo

NASSAU| Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting incident that has left a male hospitalized.

Reports are that on Saturday 25th May 2019 shortly after 1:00pm, police were called to Andros Drive, Hawksbill, where a male reported that while sitting in his vehicle, a male known to him and driving a light colored vehicle, fired a number of gunshots at him, hitting him to the chest area.

EMS personnel were called to the scene and the victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance where he was seen by doctor and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile police is confirming its 28th police involved shooting victim, which died on Friday, 17th May, 2019 as Valentino Austin Pratt age 23 years of Fox Dale, New Providence and Frobisher Drive, Grand Bahama.

We report yinner decide!