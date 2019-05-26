Bishops from around the region gather at the Fortieth Triennial Provincial Synod of the Anglican Church

Anglican Bishop Rt. Rev. Laish Boyd

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO| Bahamas press is now turning our attention to Trinidad and Tobago where the opening service of the Fortieth Triennial Provincial Synod of the Anglican Church.

The session of the Provincial Synod is about to open under the theme: “Being and Making Disciples in our Caribbean Context”.

Bishops from around the Caribbean, including Bishop Laish Zane Boyd, will assemble at Trinity Cathedral tomorrow [Sunday 26th May, 2019] at 4pm.

Christians from around the world can follow this live service on facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheAnglicanOutlook/

And let us pray our Good and Gracious GOD in His mercies guide the Synod in its deliberations.

We report yinner decide!