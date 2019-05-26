Homicide #36 occurred big Sunday morning as the carnage continues on the streets of the capital…

file photo

NASSAU| Detectives are now confirming they have opened another homicide investigation this morning which results in the 36th homicide recorded in the country according to BP’s records.

Police tell us there was a shooting incident today [Sunday, 26th May, 2019], which had claimed the life of an adult male.

According to reports, shortly after 10am, a shooting incident occurred at Dorsette Alley off West Street, where a male was shot multiple times about the body in a bloody execution. The carnage continues with what spate of violence, which escalated since a series of disengagements from the RBPF.

The victim was transported to hospital but a short time later was pronounced dead.

We report yinner decide!