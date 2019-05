BP BREAKING| Mrs. Jacqueline “Jackie” Rolle passed away yesterday morning [Saturday] after being found unresponsive in her Garden Hills home.

JACKIE had spent some 40plus years of dedicated service to the People of the Bahamas working for The National Insurance Board. She retired as the Deputy Accountant at the Board late last year.

Bahamas Press offers our deepest condolences to her family on her sudden passing.

May she rest in peace.