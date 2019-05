Police Cpl 2549 Delroy Christie aka Teddy Bear

POLICE Officer and businessman found unresponsive inside his home this evening….

BP BREAKING| Police Cpl 2549 Delroy Christie aka Teddy Bear has been found unresponsive inside his home this afternoon. There are signs of injury to his body, however, relatives are claiming he died of a massive heart attack.

His last known location on the force was at Wulff Road Police Station. He also ran The Porch IN THE VALLEY.

Rest eternal grant unto him O Lord!