Another Bahamian rises high on the world’s music stage

Who is Songwriter Tebby Burrows on ‘Songland’ with John Legend?

Tebby Burrows

From executive producer Adam Levine, NBC’s newest competition reality series, Songland, aspiring songwriters have a chance to audition an original song for a major recording artist, and on the series premiere, the contestants are auditioning to write a song for EGOT winner John Legend.

Instantly standing out, songwriter Tebby Burrows.

Born in the Bahamas the Miami native is the only female competing in this round. She’s strikingly beautiful and displays a captivating voice.