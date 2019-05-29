Body found in a Miami Canal last week Saturday is that of Bahamian educator KAMEELA RUSSELL!

Was Russell with child? And if yes – FOR WHO? What did the Miami Medical Examiner Found in addition to murder?

Bahamian educator in Miami Kameela Russell murdered according to Medical Examiner.

BP BREAKING| Blunt force truma to the head is what the medical examiner in Miami is classifying as the cause of death for Bahamian educator living in Florida Kameela Russell.

The news just broke minutes ago as detectives have opened a homicide investigation.

The mother of two, who worked at the Miami Norland Senior High School, went missing on May 15th.

Her body was found floating in a canal according to the Miami Gardens Police in the area of NW 203rd Street and 17th Ave on Saturday just before 5 p.m.

Her body was badly decomposed.

Police are now looking for her killer. No word on any travel advisory for Bahamians living Florida has been released from the Bahamas Foreign Office. Travel at ya own risk!

