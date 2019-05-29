More bodies drop as police record homicide #37 of a juvenile last evening…

file photo

NASSAU| Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident, Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 which left a juvenile male dead and two others detained in hospital.

According to reports, shortly before 11:00pm, three men were walking on Raymond Road, when they were approached by three armed men, who opened fire in their direction, injuring them before running away.

The injured men were transported to hospital, where a short time later a juvenile was pronounced dead. The other males are listed in serious condition.