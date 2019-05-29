Opposition Spokesperson on Finance delivers blows to the Minnis Government…

PLP responds to government’s budget statement – Minnis Government has delivered little to no relief to the poor…

Opposition Speaks on 2019/20 Budget.

NASSAU| Flanked by the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, and other Opposition Parliamentarians, Deputy leader of the PLP and the member for Exuma and Ragged Island, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, delivered the Opposition’s statement in response to the government’s budget statement delivered by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Peter Turnquest.

Mr. Cooper characterized the government’s statement as gibberish. Further, he chastised the government for missing its revenue and expense targets, for excessive borrowing and the absence of a pro growth strategy that will create jobs for Bahamians.

In the face of all of the boasting by the government, the poor and middle class continue to suffer said Mr. Cooper.