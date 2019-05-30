Administrator accused of beating SAC student black and blue set to face court next Tuesday….

BP BREAKING| A breaking developing story coming into Bahamas Press confirms that a senior Administrator of St. Augustine’s College SAC is set to face a judge in connection with a grievous harm incident at the school.

The child, who had to seek medical attention and counseling following serious bruises on the buttocks returned to the classroom yesterday.

Reggie Forbes, Dean of Students is a veteran administrator of “BlackBeauty” at SAC and for years had delivered “Administrational Corrective Measures” on students when they become unruly.

The child of the parents circulated all across social media the exposed buttocks of the child without his consent. Now he is being teased all though the schoolyard at BIG RED Machine.

We report yinner decide!