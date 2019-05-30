Meet the Experienced, Global Minds like Mr. Lowell Mortimer OBE a Director at Investar

Mr. Lowell Mortimer OBE

Mr. Lowell Mortimer has joined the Investor team as a Director on the board. An attorney-at-law, he is the principal of Mortimer & Co. and the President of Campbell Shipping Company. He is also the founder of the LJM Maritime Academy, a high-tech maritime school that is an engine of maritime sector development and education in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.



An educator and jurist in the public service for many years, Mr. Mortimer began his career as a biology teacher within the Ministry of Education in 1964 and would later serve as Acting Stipendiary & Circuit Magistrate, Acting Registrar General, and Chairman of the Copyright Royalty Tribunal.



His Chairmanship of the Education Loan Authority, his Co-Chairmanship of the National Scholarship Advisory Committee, and his membership of the Council of the College of The Bahamas underscored his love for the discipline of education and the development of our young people.

For his contributions to nation building, he was named Distinguished Officer of The British Empire (OBE) on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2009.

Mr. Mortimer is the non-resident High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to India and has previously served as the Honourary Consul-General for the Republic of Turkey. He is currently a Director of Abilities Unlimited, is a Vestry member of Christ Church Cathedral and is Chairman of its Endowment Trust.

