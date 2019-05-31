Meet the Experienced, Global Minds like Mr. Ansel Alexander Watson a President and CEO at Investar

– Don’t forget fund subscriptions become available June 3rd! Sign up here:https://ivstar.com

Mr. Ansel Alexander Watson a President and CEO at Investar

NASSAU| Ansel Alexander Watson is a professional accountant with a broad range of knowledge and experience in finance, banking, operations, investments, mutual funds, accounting and audits. Mr. Watson is President and CEO of Investar Securities Ltd. and has worked previously with Ansbacher, SG Hambros, MeesPierson, and Deloitte in Toronto and The Bahamas over the past 30 years.

He is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Mr. Watson held the positions of Director of Finance & Risks, Head of Finance & Operations and Vice President of Financial Control with several financial and international institutions. Throughout his career, Mr. Watson was strategically involved in the transition of Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited to new ownership and the growth and acquisition of investment fund operations.

Mr. Watson served on the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountant’s (BICA) Council for several years as well as Chairman of the Continuing Professional Education Committee. He is a member of BICA and CFA Society The Bahamas.

He is a distinguished past President and Treasurer of the Rotary Club of New Providence. Mr. Watson currently serves on several boards, including the Cable Bahamas Cares Foundation and the Catholic Board of Education. He previously served as Deputy Chairman on the Board of Directors of Bahamas Electricity Corporation/BPL.

With this powerful experienced team now assembled, Investar will deliver those opportunities to create Wealth within your reach!

