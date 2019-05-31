POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE COUNTRY’S HOMICIDE #38 as people continue to get shotup all over da place!

BP has now identified that 38th homicide victim. He is 18-year-old James Dalean of Key West Street. He was fatally shot while walking with two others on TUESDAY EVENING. We are starting to believe someone needs a new kidney or heart.

NASSAU| Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident, Thursday, 30th May, 2019 which left an adult male dead.

BP reports that shortly after 10:00pm, a male was standing in front of a residence (home) on Shady Tree Street, Culmersville, when a silver vehicle pulled up to him.

The occupants opened fired in his direction, hitting him twice to the head

before speeding away.

Paramedics transported the injured man to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating this.

Now, BP has tracked down the identity of that young male fatally shot on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at Raymond Road. That victim shown here in photo attached also died in hospital. He was known as, James Dalean, an 18-year-old of Key West Street.

Police, we are learning, has arrested an adult male in connection with this and he is assisting police. Dalean and two others were walking when someone decided to shot the trio. All we say is this: Crime is Down!

We report yinner decide!