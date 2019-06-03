COOPER launched another attack on the Minnis Government!

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper arrives at the House of Assembly to destroy the FNM Government. – FILE PHOTO (Photo by Torrell Glinton)

NASSAU|Calling the 2019/2020 national budget a unmitigated and an abysmal failure, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper MP for Exuma and Ragged Island launched a scathing attack on the government’s budget of meaningless words. His comments came during a special called Town Meeting at PLP Headquarters Monday evening.

With increased taxes, the government spent $216 million more this year than last year, there is a $240 million revenue shortfall, they inherited Baha Mar, there was no hurricane and a robust US economy and still the FNM could not grow the economy.

Mr. Cooper told the crowd to tuned into him at 3pm this Wednesday as he has much to tell during the 2019/20 Budget Debate.