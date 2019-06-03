Meet the Experienced, Global Minds like Mr. Hillary Deveaux – Chairman at Investar

Don’t forget fund subscriptions become available TODAY – MONDAY June 3rd! Sign up here:https://ivstar.com

Mr. Hillary Deveaux – Chairman at Investar

NASSAU| Mr. Hillary Deveaux is a Consultant at Ministry of Financial Services where he provides technical assistance in international trade and financial services. Prior to this role he served as the Executive Director at the Securities Commission of The Bahamas during two stints between 1997 and 2015.

Hillary is well respected for his extensive experience in the capital markets, his broad and deep knowledge of the securities industry, extensive international contacts and exposure, and for his passion for the development of the securities and financial services sector in The Bahamas.

Mr. Deveaux has served as General Manager of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation and held various positions internationally, including Money Market Manager at Chemical International Finance Ltd., New York, and Project Officer for the Caribbean Development Bank in Barbados. He has also served as the Chairman of the Free Trade Area of the Americas Negotiating Group in Services and was a member of The Bahamas Trade Commission.

Mr. Deveaux holds a BS degree in Economics from Iowa State University, an MS degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and a Diploma in Development Studies from Cambridge University.

