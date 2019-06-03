NEMA urges “Be Prepared Bahamas” for 2019 Hurricane Season﻿

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has as its theme: “Be Prepared Bahamas” for the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. A press conference was held Friday, May 31 at NEMA on Gladstone Road ahead of the season. Pictured is NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has as its theme: “Be Prepared Bahamas” for the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The season runs June 1 to November 30. However a Subtropical Atlantic Storm Andrea has already form, making 2019 the fifth consecutive year to have a named storm outside of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

In this vein, Director of NEMA Captain Stephen Russell is reminding The Bahamas about three consecutive hurricanes: Joaquin in 2015, Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017 all category 3 storms, which left millions in destruction.

“As we are acutely aware, Hurricane Season is once again upon us. We must always be mindful that all potential impacts of a disaster should not be taken lightly,” Capt Russell said during a pre-hurricane season press conference on Friday, May 31 at NEMA on Gladstone Road.

Also present were Chrystal Glinton, Deputy Permanent Secretary, NEMA who outlined awareness activities during the month of June, and Trevor Basden, Director, Bahamas Department of Meteorology who gave the season’s predictions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a “near-normal” hurricane season in 2019, with between two and four major hurricanes expected.

The named storms for the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season are: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, Wendy.

NEMA has set aside the entire month of June as preparedness month. Some of the activities include:

Sunday, June 2 – Church Service at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church. Faith United Way off Baillou Hill Road South at 10:30am;

June 11-14 – Restoration Island Cays – National Disaster Preparedness tabletop exercise;

June 17-29 – Community speaking engagements at various primary schools – Adelaide, Gambier, Eva Hilton, Garvin Tynes, Sybil Strachan, Gerald Cash;