Three Mexicans arrested for the attempted murder of a Dominican in Bimini

Resorts World Bimini

NASSAU| The Mexicans on Bimini try kill one Dominican last night. A drug war is heating up in Bimini. Well what is this?



Reports are that on Sunday 2nd June 2019 shortly before 3:00am, police were called to a Bimini World Resorts on that island where it was reported that a group of Mexican nationals, all males, were involved in an altercation with a Dominican national (male).

The Dominican national was reportedly beaten about the body and left bloody.

The victim was taken to the Bimini Clinic where he was seen by doctor and is listed in serious condition. He was later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

Meanwhile Bimini Police has taken control of the situation and have arrested three Mexican nationals, who are assisting with this investigation.

Ian “Irie” Porter

The two groups have been warring since hit men tried but failed to kill Irie Porter in the Sand Trap Bar some two years ago!

Our American friends have doubled the resort in Bimini now filled with the Mexicans and Dominicans as “Little Hialeah”.

We report yinner decide!



