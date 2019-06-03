Virginia Beach mass shooting took the lives of 12 Americans – the gunman was also killed in this incident….

Virginia Beach| These are the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting. Here are their stories.

It was an hour before quitting time, as workers were preparing to head home for the weekend, when a gunman stormed into the city’s public works building late Friday afternoon and began firing.

By the time it was over, 12 people were dead and four were seriously wounded. The first officers on the scene engaged in a gun battle with the shooter and killed him. One officer was struck but was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Police and other emergency personnel found victims on all three floors of the building. They worked through the night to identify them and notify family members.

LaQuita C. Brown, Chesapeake, public works right-of-way agent, four years.

From West Africa to North Carolina, LaQuita Brown was loved around the world.

Playful exchanges on Facebook reveal glimpses of a woman who was adventurous, fun-loving and curious.

“You look gorgeous. Ms. Worldwide,” Alison Parson wrote in response to a set of black-and-white photographs posted Feb. 2 of Brown gazing at the camera in a long, flowing skirt.

