A Bahamian Diplomat found dead floating in lake in Italy this afternoon….

Alraé Ramsey body discovered in Turin, Italy

ITALY| A Bahamian diplomat has been found dead in a lake in Turin, Italy this afternoon.

BP is learning of the news just this evening where Foreign Affairs Officer, Alraé Ramsey, has been pulled from waters.

The 29-year-old Bahamian, was rescued this afternoon, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the Po River near the Isabella Bridge according to media sources.

His corpse was was seen floating by a passer under the Balbis Bridge.

Police investigations are underway (mobile squad and Borgo Po police station).

The young man’s body has a head injury that the coroner considers compatible with a fall.

Ramsey attended a diplomacy school in Vienna and had already written articles and lectured on the subject.

It is likely that he was in Turin to attend a conference in turn. His body had been in the water for at least two days.

It appears that Ramsey stayed in a bed & breakfast with a friend. A disappearance report has been issued for that friend in recent days. The missing man is believed to also be a Bahamian, however, detectives are saying that missing man is from Belize.

