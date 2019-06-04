A Bahamian Diplomat found dead floating in lake in Italy this afternoon….

ITALY| A Bahamian diplomat has been found dead in a lake in Turin, Italy this afternoon.
BP is learning of the news just this evening where Foreign Affairs Officer, Alraé Ramsey, has been pulled from waters.
The 29-year-old Bahamian, was rescued this afternoon, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the Po River near the Isabella Bridge according to media sources.
His corpse was was seen floating by a passer under the Balbis Bridge.
Police investigations are underway (mobile squad and Borgo Po police station).
The young man’s body has a head injury that the coroner considers compatible with a fall.
Ramsey attended a diplomacy school in Vienna and had already written articles and lectured on the subject.
It is likely that he was in Turin to attend a conference in turn. His body had been in the water for at least two days.
It appears that Ramsey stayed in a bed & breakfast with a friend. A disappearance report has been issued for that friend in recent days. The missing man is believed to also be a Bahamian, however, detectives are saying that missing man is from Belize.
